I was ready for 2016 to be over as soon as it started so excuse me if I pretend that this last stretch just doesn’t exist so I can jump on the heck over to 2017 already. Artist Niv Bavarsky summarized the best and worst of what happened this past year for Beutler Ink in a re-imagined and updated drawing of Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights.

It includes things like all the good souls (and the evil dictator) that we lost in 2016, the tragedies the world suffered (there were too many), the big cultural events, a few standout memes, sporting events, and, of course, politics. There’s more to it of course and half the fun in looking at the drawing is seeing what you can spot and finding what you can remember in the Where’s Waldo-esque layout of the art.

Here’s the big version of the piece (you can also embiggen the top image). For an answer key on what all 127 items are, you can head here. The print is also available here, if for some reason you feel the need to memorialize this past year.