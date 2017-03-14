GIF

Before actually using them on what will be the world’s most powerful rocket, NASA has been thoroughly testing its new RS-25 engines. With 512,000 pounds of thrust, however, the best way to experience all of that power is through this 360-degree video that safely puts you right in the path of the immense blast.

This RS-25 test took place at the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis in Mississippi, and lasted for a full six minutes and twenty seconds, although this video only recaps the highlights. Eventually, three of these RS-25 engines will work together to generate two million pounds of thrust, propelling NASA’s new Space Launch System into orbit. May all your childhood dreams come true.

