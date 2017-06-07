GIF

If the internet has taught us anything, it’s that everything is cooler in slow motion, and bigger is always better. So if you’re going to the trouble of making a monstrous water balloon measuring six feet across, you better make sure you get some awesome high-speed footage when the whole thing goes kaboom.

Using a Phantom Flex 4K camera filming at 1,000 frames per second, The Slow Mo Guys once again came up with a ridiculous experiment for their giant trampoline, this time using it to contain the instant flood after popping a gigantic water balloon that would otherwise knock someone unconscious if thrown. Maybe that can be the sequel?

