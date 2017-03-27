A Super Slow Mo Rocket Launch Reveals a Spectacular Fireworks ShowAndrew LiszewskiToday 10:11amFiled to: The Slow Mo GuysSlow MotionSlo-MoPhotographyRocketsPhantom V2511Phantom Flex 4kPurdue University145EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF As fun as building your own six-foot model rocket might be, launching it is no where near as impressive as watching one of NASA’s towering rockets blast into orbit—unless you point a high-speed camera at it. At 28,000 frames per second, a wonderful pyrotechnics show is revealed as it leaves the launch pad. Advertisement The Slow Mo Guys used a Phantom V2511 high-speed camera to record the explosive launch, and a Phantom Flex 4k camera to capture a wider shot of it slowly racing away from the earth. It might not be as rad as a NASA launch, but it’s a very nice alternative.[YouTube]Everything is cooler in slow motion Slo-Mo Video Reveals Batteries Become Tiny Missiles When You Light Them on Fire An RC Toy Looks Like a Hollywood Stunt Car in Super Slow Motion Slo-Mo Video Reveals How WW1 Fighters Didn't Shoot Their Propellers OffAndrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorReply14 repliesLeave a reply