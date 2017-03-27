GIF

As fun as building your own six-foot model rocket might be, launching it is no where near as impressive as watching one of NASA’s towering rockets blast into orbit—unless you point a high-speed camera at it. At 28,000 frames per second, a wonderful pyrotechnics show is revealed as it leaves the launch pad.

Advertisement

The Slow Mo Guys used a Phantom V2511 high-speed camera to record the explosive launch, and a Phantom Flex 4k camera to capture a wider shot of it slowly racing away from the earth. It might not be as rad as a NASA launch, but it’s a very nice alternative.

[YouTube]