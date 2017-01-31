An Actual Blacksmith Explains Why You Should Strike While the Iron Is HotCasey ChanToday 4:35pmFiled to: sillyblacksmithidiomslanguagemetaliron232EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF You have to strike while the iron is hot. You can’t have too many irons in the fire. It has a nice ring to it. Go at something hammer and tongs. These are all idioms that have origins in blacksmithing, so Scott Wadsworth of Essential Craftsman decided to literally show us what all those idioms look like when performed in real life and explain how they are related to their meaning. Advertisement It’s kind of fun to see the idioms as actions, instead of just phrases. You get to compare the actual difference between striking while the iron is hot versus striking while the iron has cooled off. When the metal is hot, it gets flattened in three strikes. When the metal is not hot, hammering it does nothing. The thinking behind the idiom, of course, is that the same amount of work can have a much greater effect when conditions are right. Wadsworth illustrates more of those idioms in the video below.Casey Chancchan@gizmodo.com@caseychanEditor, SploidRecommended Stories The Most Beautiful Fireworks Show in China Is Literally a Blacksmith Throwing Molten Metal Around Watch a blacksmith masterfully forge a pair of tongs Blacksmith Makes a Kickass Throwing Knife Out of Braided SteelGear from Kinja DealsUmbra's Cubist Floating Wall Shelves Will Class Up Any RoomCuisinart's Soft Serve Machine Actually Makes Soft ServeCook Dinner While You're At Work With This $27 Programmable Crock-PotReply23 repliesLeave a reply