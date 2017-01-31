GIF

Don’t interrupt an octopus while it’s eating and don’t you dare point your camera at it because the octopus ain’t having it. In fact, the super villain creature of the ocean will try to intimidate you when you do that because it’ll charge at you, stare you down, and then inflate itself like a giant parachute so it looks like it’s flexing all its muscles at once. It’s actually pretty impressive (and a little bit scary).

The size of the octopus after it blows itself up is pretty remarkable (and kind of looks like a celestial parachute of sorts). The footage was taken by Pink Tank Scuba who’s presumably never gonna interrupt an octopus’ meal again. Pink Tank Scuba writes: