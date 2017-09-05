GIF GIF: YouTube

Thanks to the never-ending battle between Wile E. Coyote and the Roadrunner, the thought of someone dropping an anvil on your head seems like a minor inconvenience at worst. But as YouTube’s How Ridiculous demonstrates with a refrigerator, cartoon violence has misled us once again.

After being dropped from a 150-foot-tall tower, the anvil plows though the fridge like it’s made of tissue paper. The appliance was barely an obstacle in the anvil’s path towards the ground, so you can just imagine what would happen if a coyote got in its way. Now that we know that plummeting anvils are incredibly dangerous, we should try the same experiment with a piano next.

[YouTube]