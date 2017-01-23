Feeding a Toucan Froot Loops Is Probably a Bad IdeaHudson HongoMonday 9:58pmFiled to: don't try this at homebirdsanimalstoucanscereal294EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Despite what Big Cereal would have you believe, loops, both froot and otherwise, are not a natural part of a growing bird’s diet. Nevertheless, one aspiring avian mascot was more than willing to follow his (figurative) nose to the fruity taste that shows, as the footage below demonstrates.Like many fruit-eating birds, toucans are susceptible to iron storage disease, a slow-developing but frequently fatal condition. That means iron-enriched human foods like breakfast cereal are a definite no-no, but the few scant loops consumed by the bird above probably won’t do any lasting damage. Advertisement Still, if you personally feel the urge to feed a toucan cereal, you’d be better off reenacting a different commercial. Leprechauns, for instance, make a much hardier pet and can be reared on a (perfectly safe!) diet of tiny, stale marshmallows.Hudson Hongo@hudsonhongoGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: Anker PowerLine Lightning Cable, 3ftOars + Alps is Making Some Welcome Innovations in Men's SkincareThis $17 Tea Sampler is A Tea-Lover's DreamReply29 repliesLeave a reply