Like flying cars, jetpacks are the kind of technology that seems perpetually on the cusp of going mainstream. Though they’re both still incredibly expensive and incredibly dangerous, it’s easy to ignore those glaring issues when footage like this makes jetpacks look like the best toy one could ever own.

This gorgeous footage was captured by Tyson Henderson and Carter Hogan using a small army of cameras including the RED Weapon, a GoPro Hero 4, and three camera-carrying drones for all of the aerial shots. Given the jetpack can only fly for four minutes on a full tank, and the crew only had enough gas for about 15 flights, they had to make sure to capture every flight from countless angles. But despite the hardware costing well north of $100,000, how could you not want one after seeing The Rocketeer come to life?

