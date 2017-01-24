Holy Crap, This Passenger Train Totally Obliterated a FedEx TruckCasey ChanYesterday 8:47pmFiled to: scarywtftrainstruckssemitrailerscrashesaccidentssnow29515EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Damn. In a terrifying accident in Utah, a FrontRunner train crashed into a FedEx truck and basically shredded its trailer into pieces, sending boxes flying everywhere. Thankfully (and impressively), there were no serious injuries in the crash, as it seemed the train busted through the softest part of the FedEx truck. Advertisement As you can see in the dash cam video below, the railroad crossing wasn’t active as the train was bellowing its way down the tracks. The gates weren’t down and the lights weren’t flashing, so you can’t exactly blame the truck driver for moving forward. Supposedly, the railroad crossing system is supposed to automatically default to a “down and active” position when there’s a power outage or no signal (and the snow definitely messed with the system), but it’s clear that didn’t happen. Officials are currently investigating the situation to make sure it doesn’t happen again. Let’s hope so.[The Salt Lake Tribune]Casey Chancchan@gizmodo.com@caseychanEditor, SploidRecommended Stories I Lost Track of How Many Car Crashes Happened in This One Snowy Intersection Watch a Sewage Truck Explode Even Though You Probably Don't Want To What it's like to be on the railroad when a train zooms by at 75mphGear from Kinja Dealssimplehuman Makes The Only Good Shower CaddiesYour Top Five Picks For Best Rolling Carry-On BagsThis $17 Tea Sampler is A Tea-Lover's DreamReply295 repliesLeave a reply