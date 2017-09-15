GIF

After losing a bet, YouTube’s jackofallspades98 spent four months building one of the most complicated Rube Goldberg machines I’ve ever seen. Spread across two tables, it’s so dense and complex that it took 297 attempts before it worked all the way from start to finish.

It’s hard to imagine trying anything 297 times until you get it right, but it’s especially hard to wrap your head around that idea when you realize that between each attempt, all of the steps in this Rube Goldberg machine had to be rebuilt, reset, and re-assembled before the ball could start rolling again.

