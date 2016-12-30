Just How Big Can a Tsunami Get?Casey ChanYesterday 2:20pmFiled to: interestingscarytsunamisoceanwater602EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Tsunamis are very probably the scariest natural disaster out there because they ravage everything in their path. But learning about how big they can get makes tsunamis even scarier. It’s just ridiculous. It’s like skyscraper big, man. Advertisement You see, the tsunami disasters we know like the 2011 Japan tsunami are classified as just “regular” tsunamis. There’s a whole other category of mega tsunamis that dwarf regular tsunamis in height. Not kidding, back in 1958, a tsunami in Alaska had waves as tall as 1,722 feet pummeling them. For reference, the new One World Trade Center is 1,776 feet tall, and it’s the tallest building in New York City. So imagine that.Mega tsunamis are created when large materials (a side of a mountain, giant space rocks, etc.) are suddenly dumped into a body of water. This causes ginormous waves to build up at a much larger scale than the waves of regular tsunamis, which occur from earthquakes. Advertisement Real Life Lore digs deeper into the scary size of tsunamis in the video below:Casey Chancchan@gizmodo.com@caseychanEditor, SploidRecommended Stories The True Scale of Nuclear Bombs Is Totally FrighteningAnimation explains how tsunamis form and why they're so scary The Ocean Is So Much Deeper Than You Think It IsGear from Kinja DealsTravel Like a Pro With Away's Direct-to-Consumer LuggageBestsellers: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker Today's Best Deals: Amazon Digital Day, Your Favorite Toaster Ovens, Humidifiers, and MoreReply60 repliesLeave a reply