GIF

Colin Furze, the internet’s favorite inventor who always puts awesome first and safety second, has created what certainly looks like the largest man-made fire tornado ever built. Combining two of nature’s most destructive forces seems like a good idea, right?

Advertisement

Using an equally dangerous-looking homemade go-kart to spin a 20-foot-tall cage, Furze’s fire tornado generates a flame that’s so intense it’s able to light a bunch of fireworks crammed at the top, because this creation didn’t already pose enough of a fire risk. Shockingly, he didn’t end up burning down all of England with this invention.

[YouTube]