Madman Manages to Build 20-Foot Tall Fire Tornado Without Burning Down His Entire CountryAndrew LiszewskiToday 3:10pmFiled to: Colin FurzeFireTornadoesTornadoFireworks296EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Colin Furze, the internet’s favorite inventor who always puts awesome first and safety second, has created what certainly looks like the largest man-made fire tornado ever built. Combining two of nature’s most destructive forces seems like a good idea, right? Advertisement Using an equally dangerous-looking homemade go-kart to spin a 20-foot-tall cage, Furze’s fire tornado generates a flame that’s so intense it’s able to light a bunch of fireworks crammed at the top, because this creation didn’t already pose enough of a fire risk. Shockingly, he didn’t end up burning down all of England with this invention.[YouTube]Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorIt's a miracle that Colin Furze hasn't burned down the planet yet. Mad Pyromaniac Builds an Explosive Death Star Using 5,000 Fireworks A Wannabe Supervillain Built His Own Thermite Cannon How to Build an Awesomely Unsafe Mad Max-Style Flamethrower GuitarGear from Kinja DealsYour Favorite Anker ProductsThese Are Your Five Favorite Bath MatsAmazon's Toilet Deal Number Two: A $30 BidetReply29 repliesLeave a reply