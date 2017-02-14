GIF

Maybe first thing on a Tuesday morning isn’t the best time to melt your brain. But then again, since the week isn’t even half over yet, taking a ride on a psychedelic Hot Wheels track might actually be the perfect distraction to all the work you’d rather not be doing.

This first-person view of a Hot Wheels car was made possible by strapping a compact GoPro Hero Session 4 to one of the tiny vehicles and launching it down countless different tracks. All of the mind-melting effects were created using everything from glow sticks, to lighter fluid, to LEDs and lasers. It’s reminiscent of the finale of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, except you totally understand what’s happening here.

