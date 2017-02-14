Melt Your Brain With a Ride Through This Psychedelic Hot Wheels Track SetupAndrew LiszewskiToday 9:11amFiled to: Hot WheelsCarsToysAutomotive199EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Maybe first thing on a Tuesday morning isn’t the best time to melt your brain. But then again, since the week isn’t even half over yet, taking a ride on a psychedelic Hot Wheels track might actually be the perfect distraction to all the work you’d rather not be doing. Advertisement This first-person view of a Hot Wheels car was made possible by strapping a compact GoPro Hero Session 4 to one of the tiny vehicles and launching it down countless different tracks. All of the mind-melting effects were created using everything from glow sticks, to lighter fluid, to LEDs and lasers. It’s reminiscent of the finale of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, except you totally understand what’s happening here.[YouTube via Likecool]Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorCheck out these other impressive Hot Wheels setups: Putting a GoPro on a Hot Wheels Track Is the Safest Way to Become a Stunt Driver What It's Like to Drive a Hot Wheels Car on a Twisting Daredevil Track This Genius Figured Out How To Drift Hot Wheels CarsGear from Kinja DealsOxyLED Made the Multitool of FlashlightsThe Horizontal Dock from Henge Docks Gives Your MacBook Pro Every Port You Could Want, For a PriceEliminate Wi-Fi Dead Zones With This $23 Range ExtenderReply19 repliesLeave a reply