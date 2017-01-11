Monkeys Grieve When Their Robot Friend DiesCasey ChanYesterday 12:30pmFiled to: awwanimalsmonkeysgrievingrobotsspy10819EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF BBC One’s Spy in the Wild series embeds animatronic spy animals out in nature with their real life animal counterparts to see what life is really like in the wild. The robot creatures can look a little bit creepy with their eyeball cameras, but the animals often embrace them as one of their own. Sometimes the relationship can turn emotional, like when these Langur monkeys grieved for a robotic spy monkey that fell to the ground and “died.” Advertisement You can see how the relationship grows between the real Langur monkeys and the robot monkey in the video below. First, they’re curious about the motionless spy. Then, they include it in their herd. Then, they even want to start babysitting the fake baby robot and take care of it. And finally, when it falls off the tree branch, the monkeys all grieve for it like they would if their own babies died. It’s, like, really sad.Casey Chancchan@gizmodo.com@caseychanEditor, SploidRecommended Stories Why Do Animals Make Different Sounds in Different Languages? Watch deadly animals attack in slow motion Here Are the 5 Ugliest Endangered AnimalsGear from Kinja DealsThe Best USB-C Wall ChargerYour Picks For Best Affordable Vacuum: RIGID Wet/Dry and Shark NavigatorOctavia Butler's Dawn Is Required Reading For $2Reply108 repliesLeave a reply