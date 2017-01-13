NASA's Supercomputers Reveal the Incredible Turbulence Produced By a DroneAndrew LiszewskiToday 3:52pmFiled to: NASADronesSimulationsQuadcoptersSupercomputersAerodynamicsDJI Phantom 3Ames Research Center396EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF If you’ve ever been blasted by the downwash of a drone when it flies over you, you know how much air four spinning rotors can move. But to help improve the design and flight characteristics of future drones, NASA had its supercomputers simulate what that air movement actually looks like, and it’s impossibly complex. Advertisement The simulation, involving a 3D model of a DJI Phantom 3 quadcopter, revealed not only how air moves away from the propellers, but how it also interacts with the X-shaped craft’s body. The research, performed at NASA’s Ames Research Center, also confirmed that doubling the number of rotors nearly doubles the craft’s thrust, allowing it to lift heavier objects and making the autonomous vehicles more useful for practical applications—and not just filming vacation videos.[NASA]Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorOne day knowing how to fly a drone might be as important as knowing how to drive: This Unbreakable Racing Drone Is Perfect For Terrible Pilots This Stabilized Footage of a Drone Flying Up a Mountain Is Pure Gorgeousness Researchers Make an Obvious Discovery For Improving DronesGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: Lord of the Rings: The Extended Motion Picture Trilogy Bestsellers: Amazon Premium HeadphonesGet Your Snack On With Amazon's Deal On Frito-Lay ProductsReply39 repliesLeave a reply