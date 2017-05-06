“Wildlife” is a very big jigsaw puzzle. Clocking in 33,600 pieces, it ranks among the largest manufactured jigsaw puzzles in the world and will set you back almost 400 bucks. But if you think it’s hard enough to do on its own, imagine turning it into a stop motion movie of classic video games while you assemble it.
One of the Largest Jigsaw Puzzles in the World Made Harder as Video Game Stop Motion
