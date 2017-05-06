Back in 2015, it was news that someone actually completed the dang thing. The person who managed that feat said it took two and a half months and about 450 hours. (Seriously, click through and see how big it is compared to a person.) But this video from an anonymous YouTuber goes the extra mile, turning each quarter of the puzzle into an active game of Tetris, Space Invaders, Pac-Man, and Mario. The description claims it took about 400 hours to assemble and 400 more to animate. I’m guessing they assembled it first and proceeded to subtract pieces for the animation.

Considering the video is a bit old and only has 1,300 views, this may not be the original upload. I’ve tried every search I can think of and am not finding a duplicate. So, if anyone out there knows that this isn’t the original, just shout it out in the comments and I’ll swap them. This deserves more views, they even made a good musical choice.

