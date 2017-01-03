8booth is a daredevil whose feats have made him a staple on YouTube and Instagram. He jumps off of tall things. He usually lands in wet things.

Here he is almost breaking every bone in his body after leaping off a sharp outcropping above the Pacific. And here he is again jumping into a swimming pool from a rooftop. Being inches away from completely ruining his life at all times is what makes 8booth’s stunts compelling. Usually he’s pretty good at the thing he does.

But before the New Year, 8booth found a high thing and a wet thing and made the journey from one to the other the wrongest wrong way possible that didn’t involve immediate death. The video’s caption is “Both feet shattered as well as heals. [sic] Help me.”

Let that serve as your warning that the below footage is definitely graphic—particularly at the end when we see the mangled remains of this man’s feet:

Gizmodo wishes you a speedy recovery 8booth, and we’ll leave you with these words of advice:



I wish you would step back from that ledge my friend,

You could cut ties with all the lies, that you’ve been living in,

And if you do not want to see me again, I would understand.

I would understand,

The angry boy, a bit too insane,

Icing over a secret pain,

You know you don’t belong,

You’re the first to fight, You’re way too loud,

You’re the flash of light, On a burial shroud,

I know something’s wrong,

Well everyone I know has got a reason, To say, put the past away,

I wish you would step back from that ledge my friend,

You could cut ties with all the lies, That you’ve been living in,

And if you do not want to see me again, I would understand,

I would understand.

Well he’s on the table, And he’s gone to code,

And I do not think anyone knows,

What they are doing here,

And your friends have left, You’ve been dismissed,

I never thought it would come to this, And I, I want you to know,

Everyone’s got to face down the demons,

Maybe today, We can put the past away,

I wish you would step back from that ledge my friend,

You could cut ties with all the lies, that you’ve been living in,

And if you do not want to see me again, I would understand,

I would understand,

I would understand...

Can you put the past away, I wish you would step back from that ledge my friend,

I would understand

Get well soon, 8booth.

Update 1/3/17 4:18pm EST: Good old 8booth was kind enough to upload some footage of his shredded right foot. I’m just going to link it here because even the thumbnail is pretty gross. You’ve been warned.