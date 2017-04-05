GIF GIF Source: YouTube

It seems like raccoons get a bad reputation. Many people believe that they are rodents and that impression isn’t helped by their tendency to eat garbage in the dark. But raccoons seem pretty cool to me. It’s time that their image gets some rehab and this video of a couple of raccoons popping bubbles while wearing outfits is a great place to start.



Let’s just be clear that raccoons aren’t rodents. They are part of the procyonid family of mammals. For a long time, the red panda was also classified in this family. You like red pandas don’t you? Yeah, they’re cute. So next time you see a raccoon just think of it as a brown red panda that’s creepily munching on trash with glowing eyes behind the dumpster. And remember the time you watched them derive endless pleasure from popping bubbles in someone’s bedroom.

I prefer the costumed version but there’s also an x-rated all natural cut. Both are soundtracked by Blue Suede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” to give you those Guardians of the Galaxy feels.

