Hopping on a well-padded mechanical bull at a bar is already terrifying enough for most people. Trying to survive eight seconds on the real thing at a rodeo is a whole other level of fear, but that still doesn’t come close to the terror of trying to stay in the saddle while the robot arm of a logging machine is trying to whip you off a flying log.



The Dudesons, Finland’s version of Jackass, took to the controls of a Ponsse Scorpion harvester, a giant machine that can fell a tree in seconds. They threw a saddle on a stripped log and tried to ride it without getting thrown off (or getting their necks broken). Surprisingly, no one died, and hopefully the internet’s copycats won’t try to one-up them there.

