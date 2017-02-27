Riding a Logging Machine Like a Rodeo Bull Is the New Definition of TerrorAndrew LiszewskiToday 10:17amFiled to: RodeosThe DudesonsLogging MachinesTreesTerrifyingPonsse6211EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Hopping on a well-padded mechanical bull at a bar is already terrifying enough for most people. Trying to survive eight seconds on the real thing at a rodeo is a whole other level of fear, but that still doesn’t come close to the terror of trying to stay in the saddle while the robot arm of a logging machine is trying to whip you off a flying log. Advertisement The Dudesons, Finland’s version of Jackass, took to the controls of a Ponsse Scorpion harvester, a giant machine that can fell a tree in seconds. They threw a saddle on a stripped log and tried to ride it without getting thrown off (or getting their necks broken). Surprisingly, no one died, and hopefully the internet’s copycats won’t try to one-up them there.[YouTube via Likecool]Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorYou really only need to fear a logging machine if you're a treeThese Machines Eat Forests This machine erases entire trees out of existence in seconds I can't stop watching these monster wood cutting machines in actionGear from Kinja DealsYour Pick For Best Travel Pillow Is the Cabeau EvolutionBestsellers: Nest Thermostat, 2nd GenerationAmazon's Taking An Extra 20% Off TP-Link Networking GearReply62 repliesLeave a reply