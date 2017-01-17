Silly Putty Exiting a Shotgun Looks Just Like a Tiny DildoBryan MenegusYesterday 5:59pmFiled to: hah it looks like a dickdildoshotgungunsfirearmssilly puttytaofledermaus352EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Silly Putty does not make for a very effective projectile, and I’m also guessing it wouldn’t make for a particularly effective dildo, either. Yet somehow here it is, trying to be both. Advertisement TAOFLEDERMAUS is a YouTube channel that exists solely to shoot weird shit out of guns. Weird shit like pieces of quartz, slugs made of toilet paper, or magnetic buckshot. But the most unintentionally comedic thing to ever careen out of one their many firearms at a few hundred miles per hour our has to be a gob of Silly Putty stuffed into a glass tube.At that speed the glass container almost instantly shatters, but the putty—having the wonderfully weird properties of a non-Newtonian fluid—retains its shape, which is undeniably dick-like. Advertisement It’s not accurate. It’s probably not much more dangerous that a rubber bullet. But my god, it is deeply entertaining to watch.Bryan Menegus@BryanDisagreesGizmodo staff writer. A great big pile of crumbs.We are all 11 years oldHere Are the Insane Weapons the TSA Confiscated in 2016 The Most Cringeworthy Liquid Nitrogen Destruction Video You'll Ever See Fire a Barrage of Paper Planes With an Origami Machine GunGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: VELCRO ONE-WRAP Thin Self-Gripping Cable TiesBestsellers: Antec Bias LightSave $10 at Six Different Restaurants With This Discounted Gift CardReply35 repliesLeave a reply