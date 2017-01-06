GIF

I’ll admit to being dumb and not noticing this before, but action movies seem to make all actresses do the same move during a fight scene: the between the legs takedown. There’s different variations of it, of course, but the end result is almost always the same, someone ends up in between the action heroine’s legs, and it’s kind of weird how common it happens.

Advertisement

This quick-hitting video from Dominick Nero for Fandor Keyframe shows fight scenes from various movies like Goldeneye, X-Men, Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, a couple of the Fast and Furious movies, and more and they all include that move. Many of those movies have badass female characters doing badass fight scenes, but it seems like the filmmakers are all leaning on the same unimaginative crutch. It’s probably time to let it go.