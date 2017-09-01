GIF

Watching someone slowly turn on a light switch seems like an excruciatingly boring way to spend 30 seconds. But when the action is paired with a real-time graph charting the movement it turns soothing. For some reason Daihei Shibata’s short film Unendurable Line makes me want to watch mundane things play out for hours on end.

The EX NOVO Chamber Choir performing in the background also adds a remarkable amount of drama to these every day occurrences. Will the vacuum be able to suck up that tiny piece of tissue paper? Your eyes will be glued to your screen.

[Vimeo via The Awesomer]