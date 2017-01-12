GIF

When you win a championship as a professional athlete, you get a ring. But it’s not a normal ring meant for normal humans with normal fingers. No, championship rings are enormously gaudy boulders with, like, a million diamonds set in a very specific way because it represents winning or something. The excess is impressive and I love it.

Advertisement

Baron Rings shows us how the NBA Championship rings for the Cleveland Cavaliers were made. It’s actually pretty cool to see it all get done because there’s 3D printing, cool flames, light hammering, and a whole lot of detail involved. The video gets a little self-indulgent, but hey—we are talking about a stunt-sized piece of expensive jewelry here.