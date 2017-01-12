The Crazy Craftsmanship That Goes Into Making an NBA Championship RingCasey ChanToday 3:24pmFiled to: neatringsjewelrysportballnbadiamonds424EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF When you win a championship as a professional athlete, you get a ring. But it’s not a normal ring meant for normal humans with normal fingers. No, championship rings are enormously gaudy boulders with, like, a million diamonds set in a very specific way because it represents winning or something. The excess is impressive and I love it. Advertisement Baron Rings shows us how the NBA Championship rings for the Cleveland Cavaliers were made. It’s actually pretty cool to see it all get done because there’s 3D printing, cool flames, light hammering, and a whole lot of detail involved. The video gets a little self-indulgent, but hey—we are talking about a stunt-sized piece of expensive jewelry here.Casey Chancchan@gizmodo.com@caseychanEditor, SploidCraftsmanship is hard The amount of detail that goes into making these headphones is unreal How one of the most complicated watches in the world is made Video: Making a handmade glass bottle from sand is so hardGear from Kinja DealsBreathe Easy with the Awair Smart Air Quality SensorYour Top Five Picks For Best Carry On LuggageThe Best Rechargeable Batteries Are Back On SaleReply42 repliesLeave a reply