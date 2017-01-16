GIF

If your plan for 15 minutes of fame involves a fancy billiards trick shot, you’re going to have to spend far more than a quarter of an hour trying to top the Allstars Sports Bar in the UK who recently pulled off what has to be the most amazing, most complex pool shot in history.

Advertisement

The shot took somewhere around 11 hours to set up, and as it plays out for two solid minutes over 500 feet, it covers multiple floors of the pub and nine different pool tables before finally sinking a short putt on the pub’s actual bar. Even Rube Goldberg would be impressed by this shot.

[Facebook via Neatorama]