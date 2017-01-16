The World's Greatest Billiards Shot Spanned Two Floors and Nine Pool TablesAndrew LiszewskiMonday 12:23pmFiled to: BilliardsPoolGamesTrick ShotsPool Tables10410EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF If your plan for 15 minutes of fame involves a fancy billiards trick shot, you’re going to have to spend far more than a quarter of an hour trying to top the Allstars Sports Bar in the UK who recently pulled off what has to be the most amazing, most complex pool shot in history. Advertisement The shot took somewhere around 11 hours to set up, and as it plays out for two solid minutes over 500 feet, it covers multiple floors of the pub and nine different pool tables before finally sinking a short putt on the pub’s actual bar. Even Rube Goldberg would be impressed by this shot.[Facebook via Neatorama]Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorMore ways to improve your billiards game:Homer Simpson Would Play For Hours on This Donut-Shaped Pool Table Cool trick billiards shots are even cooler from the cue's perspective These pool tricks seem like they're breaking all of Earth's magnetsGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: Takeya Cold Brew Coffee MakerEverlane's Weekender Is The Lowest Common Denominator Of Good Carry-OnGet Set For the Super Bowl With This $14, Amplified HDTV AntennaReply104 repliesLeave a reply