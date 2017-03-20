This Is Where All of Daft Punk's Impossibly Catchy Samples Come FromAndrew LiszewskiToday 9:50amFiled to: Daft PunkMusicAudioSongsArtistsSamplesRemixes657EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Have you ever found yourself listening to some classic 70s funk, rock, or disco and suddenly recognized a portion of the song you swear you’ve heard elsewhere? As YouTube’s Daftworld reveals, it was probably in a Daft Punk track, given the duo’s almost bizarrely impressive ability to turn classic samples into electro hits. Advertisement The whole video is eight-and-a-half minutes, so you’ll want to adjust your oversized headset and get comfortable, but seeing where so many of the group’s impossibly catchy hooks actually come from may actually make you appreciate their remixes even more.[YouTube via The Awesomer]Buy it, use it, break it, fix it, trash it, change it, mail, upgrade it At Least 2016 Gave Us This Brilliant Daft Punk/Beastie Boys Mashup Album Look at This Magnificent Daft Punk Helmet ReplicaDoes This Mysterious Website Hold Secret Details of a Daft Punk World Tour in 2017?Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing Editor