GIF

Have you ever found yourself listening to some classic 70s funk, rock, or disco and suddenly recognized a portion of the song you swear you’ve heard elsewhere? As YouTube’s Daftworld reveals, it was probably in a Daft Punk track, given the duo’s almost bizarrely impressive ability to turn classic samples into electro hits.

Advertisement

The whole video is eight-and-a-half minutes, so you’ll want to adjust your oversized headset and get comfortable, but seeing where so many of the group’s impossibly catchy hooks actually come from may actually make you appreciate their remixes even more.

[YouTube via The Awesomer]