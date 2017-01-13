This Is Why You Shouldn't Tailgate a Cloud of SmokeAndrew LiszewskiToday 9:41amFiled to: DrivingAccidentsRussiaSafetySmoke1046EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Here’s a useful driving safety tip from our friends in Russia who all seem to have in-vehicle dash cams: If you find yourself on the road behind a mysterious cloud of smoke, it might be a good idea to slow down and drive around the obstacle, instead of speeding up and finding out what’s behind all that smoke the hard way. Judging by a video of the aftermath, the results aren’t pretty.[YouTube via Twitter - Tim Stevens]Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorMaybe taking the subway isn't such a bad idea after allWinter Chaos Leads to Tanker Explosion and 50 Car Accidents Ridiculously Large Sinkhole Gobbles Up Five-Lane Road in Southern Japanese City Don’t Forget Your Car's Parking Brake When You Take a Pee BreakGear from Kinja DealsBestsellers: CREE UltraFire Mini Zoomable LED Flashlight Bestsellers: Lodge 10-inch Cast Iron SkilletTreat Yourself to a Massage Any Time You Want It With This Discounted MassagerReply104 repliesLeave a reply