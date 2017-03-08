This Mesmerizing Video Shows the Evolution of Animation Over a CenturyMichael NunezToday 10:00amFiled to: CartoonsToonsAnimationYouTubeFilmMoviesDisney7810EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF You don’t have to be a cartoonist to appreciate how far we’ve come since the first animated movies. You’ve probably seen some of the most iconic moments from cartoons like Steamboat Willie or Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. But have you ever seen them edited together in a giant supercut? Advertisement YouTube channel The Solomon Society recently compiled the most iconic 2D moments in animation history and put them all into a short video for you to see. For any newbies, it’s a crash course in some of the most seminal moments in cartoon history. For those who grew up on this stuff, it’s a familiar trip down memory lane. Either way, you should take four minutes out of your day and check out this mesmerizing video. Michael Nunezm.nunez@gizmodo.com@MichaelFNunezTechnology editor at Gizmodo.PGP Fingerprint: A424 3225 2883 A6CE 3F91 5131 8050 002A A3E1 D6A1|PGP KeyMore Cartoon Videos What Makes Animation Great Totally Silly Animation Brings Random Objects to Life By Drawing Cute Faces on Them Hilarious Short Animation Shows the Random Ways You Can Die in SpaceGear from Kinja DealsKoogeek's Thermometer Tracks Your Temperature Readings Over TimeAdorn Your Desk in Walnut and Leather with GrovemadeHumble's New Bundle Includes A Bunch of Steam HitsReply78 repliesLeave a reply