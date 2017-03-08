GIF

You don’t have to be a cartoonist to appreciate how far we’ve come since the first animated movies. You’ve probably seen some of the most iconic moments from cartoons like Steamboat Willie or Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. But have you ever seen them edited together in a giant supercut?

YouTube channel The Solomon Society recently compiled the most iconic 2D moments in animation history and put them all into a short video for you to see. For any newbies, it’s a crash course in some of the most seminal moments in cartoon history. For those who grew up on this stuff, it’s a familiar trip down memory lane. Either way, you should take four minutes out of your day and check out this mesmerizing video.