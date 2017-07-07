Serbian photographer Nikola Olic lives and works in Dallas, Texas, but he also travels the world with a keen eye that’s always looking for unusual angles on buildings and other structures. The result is a collection of architectural photographs that look more like impossible optical illusions.
Olic’s abstract shots make the world seem like a collection of M.C. Escher sketches, except that you can actually visit every single locale he photographs. Here’s a collection of some of his more recent work, which (more often than not) will leave you scratching your head, wondering exactly what you’re looking at.
