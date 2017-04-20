GIF

Most Rube Goldberg machines are designed to complicate a very simple task, but a Japanese TV show called Pitagora Suitchi—which translates to Pythagoras Switch—created an endlessly complex contraption to tell the story of two colored balls who have to rescue their trapped brother.

Advertisement

Biisuke Ball’s Big Adventure is actually a sequel to an earlier Rube Goldberg machine featuring the adventures of Biisuke, Biita, and Biigoro, three colored balls who somehow have more personality than most action stars. This adventure, which involves sneaking through camps and foiling traps, only plays out for about three-and-a-half minutes, but if Hollywood is reading this, we’d gladly sit through two hours of this in a movie theater.

[YouTube via Neatorama]