Traveling Around Alaska on a Train Is Totally Gorgeous

Casey Chan

Today 5:00pm

I never really thought about visiting Alaska, but after seeing Tom Welsh's trip out to the north, I started thinking about it hard.

If I'm going to be cold in the winter, I might as well be cold and see some cool stuff. Welsh headed north of Anchorage by rail, 4x4, and a small aircraft, and they all look like stunning ways to experience the wonderland of the state. I think I'd probably just ride the train up and down because it looks the most peaceful, though.

You can see more pictures of Welsh's trip here.