What’s 15 minutes of fame worth to you? Are you willing to spend the rest of your life feeling like you just rode the Tilt-A-Whirl at the carnival for three weeks? Because strapping yourself into a spinning office chair powered by a pair of spraying nitrous tanks is likely going to scramble your brain, among other body parts.

This stunt comes courtesy of Farmtruck and AZN from the Discovery Channel series Street Outlaws. It seems the hardest part of building the Nitro Chair was securely tethering it using a pair of ratchet straps. It required so much effort that there was clearly no time left to devise a way to stop the chair from spinning afterwards. But please don’t try to improve on this design, because TV shows have trained medical professionals on set at all times, and you do not. Just spend a few hours at your local bar and spin around like an idiot like the rest of us.

[YouTube via Reddit]