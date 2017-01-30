GIF

In an effort to celebrate Australia Day—a holiday in which the nation apparently likes to risk life and limb for a little fun—a bunch of Aussies realized that the ride on a Slip ‘N Slide is always way too short. So they built an infinite version where you can keep hurtling around for as long as you can hold on.

Last year’s record-setting Australia Day Slip ‘N Slide measured almost 330 feet long, but this year’s creation looks even more fun, thanks to a motorized clothes line with three different speeds dragging riders around. Believe it or not, this is the slowest speed, because the other two were apparently deemed far too dangerous—even for an Aussie. Bonus points for the Australian flag cape, though.

