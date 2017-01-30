Try Not to Lose Your Lunch on This Bonkers Never-Ending Slip 'N SlideAndrew LiszewskiToday 9:12amFiled to: AustraliaAustralia DaySlip 'N SlidesToysSummerFun163EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF In an effort to celebrate Australia Day—a holiday in which the nation apparently likes to risk life and limb for a little fun—a bunch of Aussies realized that the ride on a Slip ‘N Slide is always way too short. So they built an infinite version where you can keep hurtling around for as long as you can hold on. Advertisement Last year’s record-setting Australia Day Slip ‘N Slide measured almost 330 feet long, but this year’s creation looks even more fun, thanks to a motorized clothes line with three different speeds dragging riders around. Believe it or not, this is the slowest speed, because the other two were apparently deemed far too dangerous—even for an Aussie. Bonus points for the Australian flag cape, though.[YouTube via Neatorama]Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorAnd you thought Slip 'N Slides were only for kids Crazy Aussies Built a Slip N Slide as Long as a Football Field This Artisanal Car-Powered Slip 'N Slide Looks Like Magnificent Fun Ride Along on an Insane 2,000-Feet Long Slip 'N SlideGear from Kinja DealsStainless Steel Straws Class Up Your Drinks and Save the EnvironmentBestsellers: Belkin 12-Outlet Pivot-Plug Surge ProtectorSpoil Your Pets Even More With 20% Off Subscribe & Save Pet GoodsReply16 repliesLeave a reply