Watch a Giant Excavator Battle a Massive Trash Fire
Adam Clark Estes
Today 11:44am

Ever wonder what it looks like when a four-story-tall excavator faces off against several acres of burning trash and scraps? Well, wonder no more, dear reader.

Below you'll find 20 glorious seconds of a huge excavator gobbling up burning trash and dropping it in water on the other side of a scrapyard. It's unclear where the fire was burning and what started it. According to YouTube user Arinago, who uploaded the video, the footage was taken on day six(!) of the fire. It's also unclear if the trash fire is still burning, but we've reached out to the cameraman to find out.[Digg]