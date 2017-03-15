GIF

Here’s a free piece of advice should you ever find yourself waiting for the first train to roll into a station after a heavy snowfall: Stand as far away from the tracks as possible, assuming you don’t want to get blasted with a massive shitstorm of snow.

Why this Amtrak commuter train came barreling into the station so fast after a winter snowstorm is unknown, but it seems like an especially unsafe thing to do with passengers waiting on the platform. Thankfully, one of those passengers was Nick Colvin who filmed the whole thing in slow motion, at least until he found himself also buried in snow.

[YouTube via Tastefully Offensive]




