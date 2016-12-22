GIF

There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming duel between the giant fighting robots being built by the MegaBots team in the US and Suidobashi Heavy Industries in Japan. But even if it never goes down, at least we’re getting a bunch of awesome videos of giant robots smashing things up out of it.

In this latest video, version two of the MegaBots mech finally gets its hulking arms attached, which it immediately uses to pick up and swing around a car like a children’s toy. Its opponent, the Japanese Kuratas robot, is going to be a lot heavier than a four-door sedan. But that’s just going to make this eventual battle all the more impressive.

[YouTube via Make]