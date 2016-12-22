Watch This Giant Fighting Robot Pick Up a Car Like It's a Hot Wheels ToyAndrew LiszewskiToday 10:50amFiled to: MegaBotsRobotsRoboticsRobot FightsCarsAutomotive473EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF There’s been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming duel between the giant fighting robots being built by the MegaBots team in the US and Suidobashi Heavy Industries in Japan. But even if it never goes down, at least we’re getting a bunch of awesome videos of giant robots smashing things up out of it. Advertisement In this latest video, version two of the MegaBots mech finally gets its hulking arms attached, which it immediately uses to pick up and swing around a car like a children’s toy. Its opponent, the Japanese Kuratas robot, is going to be a lot heavier than a four-door sedan. But that’s just going to make this eventual battle all the more impressive.[YouTube via Make]Andrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing EditorReal-life fighting robots means the future is finally here: Watch a Giant Fighting Robot Get Beat Up By a Wrecking BallWe All Need to Calm Down About This USA vs Japan Robot DuelThis is How US Challengers Plan to Wreck Japan's Giant Robot in a DuelGear from Kinja DealsThe Best Gaming Chair For Your DeskA Bidet Pays For Itself, and Should Be a Basic Human RightPrime Members Can Get Over Three Months of Amazon Music Unlimited For FreeReply47 repliesLeave a reply