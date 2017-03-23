Watching These Precisely Crafted Wooden Joints Fit Together Is Deeply SatisfyingAndrew LiszewskiToday 1:29pmFiled to: CarpentryFurnitureWoodJointsTheo CookWoodworkingJapanese sunrise dovetail joint11311EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF You probably want a carpenter using nails to build your house, so, you know, it doesn’t fall down. But for more decorative wooden creations, fasteners can result in an unsightly finish. An alternative is to rely solely on precisely engineered wooden joints that fit together so perfectly you’d swear they were optical illusions. Advertisement In this video, master carpenter Theo Cook, who’s been building furniture for well over 20 years, demonstrates a complex Japanese sunrise dovetail joint. Getting the angles absolutely perfect on both sides of the joint are crucial for them to connect so precisely, and the incredibly snug—and immensely satisfying—fit is necessary for strength and support.[YouTube via Likecool]More wonderful wooden creationsAncient Japanese technique to make wood buildings is a pleasure to watchWho Needs Nails When You Can Meld Wood in a Vortex of Thread? This Amazingly Cool Model Bridge Was Made By a Third GraderAndrew LiszewskiandrewL@gizmodo.com@aliszewskiContributing Editor