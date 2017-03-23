GIF

You probably want a carpenter using nails to build your house, so, you know, it doesn’t fall down. But for more decorative wooden creations, fasteners can result in an unsightly finish. An alternative is to rely solely on precisely engineered wooden joints that fit together so perfectly you’d swear they were optical illusions.

Advertisement

In this video, master carpenter Theo Cook, who’s been building furniture for well over 20 years, demonstrates a complex Japanese sunrise dovetail joint. Getting the angles absolutely perfect on both sides of the joint are crucial for them to connect so precisely, and the incredibly snug—and immensely satisfying—fit is necessary for strength and support.

[YouTube via Likecool]