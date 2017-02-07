GIF

A few months ago we discovered synchronized wind tunnel dancing and hoped the event would become a real Olympic sport. But now we’ve discovered an annual competition for indoor skydiving athletes called the Wind Games, and we should probably just cancel the Olympic Games altogether and watch them instead.

The clip above features Poland’s 16-year old Maja Kuczyńska, who looks like she was born and raised in zero gravity. Most people who step into an indoor skydiving wind tunnel just struggle to remain level flight. But Maja performs an entire graceful routine spinning and soaring to the roof of the enclosure, and then plummeting back down like she’s part sparrow.

The official Wind Games YouTube channel has quite a few videos of the various events, including one where solo competitors perform high-speed tricks inside the wind tunnel and end up looking like popcorn kernels being tossed around a hot air popper. Watching these athletes perform might make you feel a bit of motion sickness, but we still contend this would draw much higher ratings than the Olympics ever did.

[YouTube via Laughing Squid]

