Wow, Look at This Lighthouse Completely Covered in Ice
Casey Chan
Wednesday 9:25pm

Photographer Joshua Nowicki captured photographs of the St. Joseph lighthouse at the mouth of the St. Joseph River in Michigan and it's beautifully (and completely) covered in ice. And because the thick icicles that accentuate the lighthouse are angled back from the strong winds, it looks like an alien sculpture that's frozen in time.

This sort of crazy icy effect happens a lot to various structures when the cold hits but that doesn't make it not stunning to see. You can see more photos from Nowicki here. They're absolutely lovely.

Casey Chan
cchan@gizmodo.com
@caseychan
Editor, Sploid