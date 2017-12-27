GIF

As a kid, I remember building elaborate Hot Wheels tracks with ramps that went as high as the ceiling in our living room. But the folks behind the YouTube channel 5MadMovieMakers have one-upped eight-year-old me by starting their gigantic Hot Wheels track from a second-story window.

The filmmakers must have sourced their Hot Wheels track pieces from every toy store in the tri-state area because the course they’ve constructed zig-zags back and forth through their backyard and garden. It’s even more impressive when they send a camera-equipped Hot Wheels car racing down the track, giving us a first-person view of what it’s like to drive with abandon.

