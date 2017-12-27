GIF

All it takes is a few minutes of scrolling through Twitter to make it nearly impossible to fall asleep at night. But if it’s a genuine, horror-inspired nightmare you’re seeking to end your chances of restful slumber, just watch this video of a kookaburra laughing in extreme slow motion.

The birds are known for their distinctive call that genuinely sounds like they can’t stop laughing at anything and everything they see. But when Connor Margetts recorded his pet kookaburra Dacelo in slow motion, that innocent laughter turned into a evil laugh. It makes you wonder what diabolical plot this bird will use to try and take over the world.

[via Tastefully Offensive]