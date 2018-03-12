GIF

Dustin Sloan and Trenton Charlson might not be household names, but if you spend too much time on the internet, you might recognize some of their creations. Last year they upgraded a tricycle with a chainsaw engine, and this year they’ve crammed the gas-powered engine from a log splitter into a Power Wheels Barbie Jeep that can now drift and power slide.

Sloan and Charlson are both engineering students at Georgia Tech, and they used their expertise at upgrading ride-on toys to squeeze a metal frame, a full-sized gas engine, a steering mechanism, and hydraulic brakes into the plastic casing of a sacrificed Power Wheels Barbie Jeep. Was the sacrifice worth it? The original battery-powered ride-on can hit a top speed of 2.5-miles per hour, while Sloan and Charlson’s version tops out at a far more satisfying 30 MPH. It’s got so much power and torque it can even be drifted around corners, although its creators do admit its controls are a bit touchy—but that sounds like it makes it even more fun to drive.

[Georgia Tech]