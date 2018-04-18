Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Pipe bending machines make short work of twisting and shaping metal tubes into everything from car exhausts to trombones. Yoshihito Isogawa’s pipe cleaner bending robot works essentially the same way, although it’s more of an exercise in pushing Lego to its functional limits, as opposed to filling an automated void in the crafting world.

That’s not to say that there isn’t someone out there who would benefit from a quick way to bend pipe cleaners en masse. There’s got to be at least one Etsy shop full of pipe cleaner masterpieces, and let’s not forget those wise-looking folks who smoke pipes and use pipe cleaners for actually cleaning pipes.

[YouTube via The Awesomer]