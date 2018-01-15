GIF

Nerf’s Rival blasters, which can fire small foam balls at speeds of up to 70 miles per hour, already make you a formidable opponent when office battles erupt. But it wasn’t enough for YouTube’s Captain Xavier, who hacked his Nerf Rival into a spinning minigun fed by a 2,000-sh0t backpack.

It’s a mod that’s as amazing as it is terrifying, because Captain Xavier’s Rival can now blast up to 20 foam balls every second, for a over a minute and a half without needing to top up his ammo supplies. What’s less impressive is the time it will take to find and collect 2,000 tiny foam balls once the battle is over.

[YouTube via The Awesomer]