At some point, you’ve probably found yourself mindlessly scrolling around Google Maps’ satellite view while bored at work. But artist Páraic McGloughlin saw Google Maps as more than just a distraction, and by painstakingly capturing very specific road layouts and agricultural features, he was able to create a series of captivating animations.

The animations were assembled into a short film called Arena that feels less like you’re looking at satellite imagery and more like you’re watching a genuine piece of art play out before your eyes. Instead of appearing garish and chaotic, McGloughlin turns the scars of urban sprawl—property lines, roads, and structures—into something beautiful.

