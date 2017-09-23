Image: Screengrab via Twitter

There’s making an entrance and then there’s making an entrance. Beloved science educator Bill Nye made one of the latter recently while he was just trying to get beween floors.



A group of swimsuit-wearing young women were recently trying to twerk in a Las Vegas elevator on September 22nd when they were interrupted not by security, but a somewhat sheepish-looking Nye, who wandered in wearing a purple blazer.

Advertisement

Per the International Business Times, Savanah Prosch and her crew told Storyful that Nye “wasn’t expecting to see a bunch of girls try to pretend like they weren’t just doing something he definitely saw,” but was totally chill about the situation as the group was stunned into silence:

He was “super nice and polite though said hello girls” and even “asked if we wanted pictures,” Prosch said.

Advertisement

For posterity’s sake, here’s the video remixed with the Bill Nye the Science Guy theme song:

There’s probably a number of much more embarrassing things Nye could walk in on you doing in a Las Vegas elevator, but hey, the dude’s seen some whacky stuff over the years.

Nye most recently was in the news over a lawsuit against Disney’s Buena Vista Television, which he claims systematically underpaid him and fellow co-owners of his show at least $28.1 million, $9.4 million of which was allegedly owed him personally.