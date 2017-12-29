GIF

One of the many benefits of battery-powered cars is the incredible torque and acceleration an electric motor can generate. It’s not just a feature exclusive to Teslas; you can actually upgrade almost any electric vehicle with equally ridiculous acceleration—even a mobility scooter.



There’s not a lot of details about how this upgrade was performed, but you can assume that, in addition to a bigger battery and beefier motor, the scooter’s structural integrity was (hopefully) strengthened so that it doesn’t just disintegrate at its new top speed of around 62 MPH.

