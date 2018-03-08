GIF

A real fireworks show requires trained professionals to handle the explosive materials, and a location that’s safe for fiery debris to rain down onto. But as The Slow Mo Guys discovered, you can get a similarly satisfying explosive experience with a high-speed camera and a couple of fruit-blasting cannons.

All that’s left of a pair of apples that meet in a mid-air, head-on collision is fruit shrapnel sprayed in every direction—and some really spectacular high-speed footage of their instant destruction. You can even try experiments like this yourself without the risk of accidentally blowing your hand off. Although, you probably wouldn’t want to find yourself anywhere near the point of impact if you really hate applesauce.

[YouTube]