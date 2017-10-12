GIF

You’ve probably never given much thought to the design of a pop-up birthday card after first opening it, but you will after watching this compilation of Peter Dahmen’s creations. He somehow manages to turn sheets of paper into intricately engineered architectural masterpieces.

If you opened a birthday card and had one of these designs pop-up in your face, any follow-up gifts would probably be a disappointment. You can head on over to Dahmen’s site where he’s posted several tutorials on how to recreate some of his simpler pop-ups, but you’ll want to make sure you’re skilled with scissors or a hobby knife before even attempting some of these.

