Remember the RC toys you had as a kid? The ones you would lose control of when they went out of range 50 feet away? Gabriel Kocher’s custom-built camera drone has a range of almost two miles, allowing him to pilot it to the top of a mountain and capture exhilarating footage along the way.

Yesterday’s drone’s eye view of a cargo train might have left you feeling a bit queasy, but this short film, Elevations, will have you strapping in and looking for an even larger screen to watch it on. And if you’ve ever wondered what the pilot actually sees during a flight like this, Kocher has posted that footage as well, which makes his piloting skills seem all the more impressive.

